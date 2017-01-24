White Sox announce 2017 Spring Training broadcast schedule

CHICAGO – There’s just a little over a month left before Rick Renteria puts his team on the fields in Arizona to start prep games for the 2017 season.

On Tuesday the White Sox gave fans some direction on where they can see their team during February and March.

The team released their 2017 Spring Training schedule, which includes the majority of the games either on television, radio, or streaming at whitesox.com.

WGN will host one of these spring training games on Sunday, March 12th against the Texas Rangers in a split squad game in Glendale.

The first game against the Crosstown Rival Cubs will be on WLS-Radio on Monday, February 27th with the second contest on St. Patrick’s Day being televised on CSN Chicago.

The rest of the schedule is listed below.