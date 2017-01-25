Chris Kuc discusses the Blackhawks and Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They are teams on two ends of the spectrum at the moment, but for one night the roles were reversed.

The Bulls who found a way to pick up a road win behind Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade. Meanwhile the Blackhawks lost a game after leading after two periods for the first time since 2014.

It might have been a different night for each, but most likely the teams will continue on their paths before Tuesday. The Bulls continue to be mired in inconsistency with a jumbled roster still in search for an identity while the Blackhawks figure to be in the mix for another Stanley Cup in two-and-a-half months.

Chris Kuc covers both teams for the Chicago Tribune and he came on Sports Feed to discuss them on Wednesday. To watch his segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above.