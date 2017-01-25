Funeral today for Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — A Bloomingdale police officer will be laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Officer Raymond Murrell’s funeral will be at Wheaton Bible Church in West Chicago.

Today’s procession will mean major road closures from West Chicago to the cemetery in Hillside.

Murrell was killed in a car crash last week as he responded to a robbery in progress.

He was on the Bloomingdale police force for just under a year.

Hundreds of people, including first responders, attended his visitation Tuesday night.

The procession included 70 police cruisers from other local departments.