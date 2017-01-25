Snow and cold return
-
Cold and snow return
-
Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold with snow expected this weekend
-
Cold weather returns
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
-
Mild holiday weekend followed by cold weather’s return
-
Winter storm moves into Chicago area
-
‘Fairly significant snow event’ expected this weekend
-
Dangerous wind chill, blowing snow part of Winter Weather Advisory
-
Rough start to winter with lots of snow and now arctic cold
-
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Cooler air brings chance of snow
-
Snow possible this weekend