Teen dies after pulled from pool inside Chicago high school

CHICAGO – A teenage boy died today after he was pulled from a pool inside a Chicago school.

The 14-year-old boy was pulled from the pool inside John F. Kennedy High School in the 6300 block of W 56th St.

Paramedics arrived at the school shortly before 1:30 p.m. and administered CPR.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Chicago fire department officials tell WGN News that student had been pulled from the school by the time paramedics arrived.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.