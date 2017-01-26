1 dead after Metra train strikes car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Metra train plowed into a car on the Northwest side, and the driver of that vehicle was killed. The victim hasn't been identified.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday at Nagel and Northwest Highway.

The Metra Union Pacific Northwest train was heading inbound with about 1,300 passengers at the time of the accident.

An investigation is now underway.

Inbound trains are now moving slowly. Metra doesn't know when service will return to normal.

The CTA Blue Line is honoring Metra tickets.

