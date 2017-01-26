FeedonThis: Butler, Wade and the Bulls’ blame game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - All of Bulls' fans worst fears from the summer are coming true in the dead of winter.

Indeed the hope for the "Three Alphas" to play in harmony appears to have gone away - at the very least for the moment.

Jimmy Butler called out his teammate's commitment after a loss to the Hawks in which the Bulls blew a ten-point lead with three minutes to go. Dwyane Wade was even more vocal as he echoed similar sentiments as Butler.

But some players weren't taking those works lying down. Jerian Grant took to Twitter first then Rajon Rondo to Instagram to give their rebuttal to the comments made by their stars.

This drama was a major part of Sports Feed on Thursday night on CLTV with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman and their discussions on the subject are the #FeedonThis from the show.

To watch Jarrett and Josh discuss the Rondo response on Instagram, click on the video above. For more on Wade's comments and Grant's reaction, click on the video below.