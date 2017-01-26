Fire erupts at Elmhurst bridal shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Ill. -- Firefighters continue to battle a blaze at a suburban bridal shop.

The fire broke out at VIP Occasions at 351 N. York Road around 1 p.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

VIP Occasions posted a statement on their Facebook page calling the fire "devastating."

Complete Bridal located in East Dundee has offered to help brides who may have lost dresses in the fire. They are seeking dress donations from other brides. Anyone looking to donate can call them at 224-699-9242

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.