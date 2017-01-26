Otis Wilson joins Sports Feed on the 31st anniversary of Super Bowl XX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There was no better day than Thursday to bring in a Chicago Bears legend.

Otis Wilson made his second studio appearance on Sports Feed on the 31st anniversary of the Bears' Super Bowl XX championship.

Wilson's defense was as dominant as any in big game history as they had seven sacks and forced six turnovers in a 46-10 victory.

But his visit with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman didn't just concern that game. He also discussed his upcoming charity event at Kings Bowl, his thoughts on the Rajon Rondo situation with the Bulls and his philosophy on leadership.

