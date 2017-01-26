Racist graffiti reported at church, other locations on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A South Side community is rallying around victims of racist graffiti as a police investigation gets underway.

The graffiti included racial slurs, swastikas and threats scrawled on garages and sheds at six separate locations including a church last night.

It happened in the Beverly neighborhood between 103rd and 106th streets last night.

The neighborhood alderman and community activists are sending a message that the crime will be taken seriously.

Anyone with any information about these hate crimes can contact Chicago Police District 22 or Alderman Matt O'Shea's office.

More information at:

Southwest Chicago Diversity Collaborative on Facebook

Twitter: @scdcollaborative