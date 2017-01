CHICAGO — Multiple streets are flooded after a huge water main break in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood this morning.

The water main break has closed Kilpatrick Avenue between Caldwell and Peterson Ave due to the high-standing water on the city’s Northwest Side.

CARS UNDER WATER- Water main break shuts down Kilpatrick Ave btw Caldwell and Peterson Ave pic.twitter.com/hEjr4W2TBB — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 26, 2017

The Chicago Water Department says the flooding is caused by a defective valve and that they are in the process to begin repairs.

Chicago Water Dept: #Sauganash flooding caused by defective valve basin. In the process of shutdown to begin repairs pic.twitter.com/o9KNahVINx — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 26, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.