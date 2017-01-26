× Trump calls Chicago a ‘war zone’ in first TV interview as president

In his first sit down interview since taking office, President Trump addressed violence in Chicago.

The interview came after a tweet he sent out Tuesday night that called out the city of Chicago on its gun violence, saying he will send in the feds if the horrible “carnage” going on is not resolved.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

During the interview with ABC News, the president called Chicago a “war zone”, but did not offer specifics on how he would curb the violence.

“Chicago is like a war zone. Chicago is worse than some of the people you report, in the some of the places you report about every night in the Middle East.”

“They’re not doing their job. Now, if they want help, I would love to help them. I will send in what we have to send in,” Trump said.

He went on about Chicago and said, “I want them to fix the problem. They have a problem that’s very easily fixable. They’re going to have to get tougher, and stronger and smarter – but they have to fix the problem. I don’t want to have thousands of people shot in a city where essentially I’m the president.”