Chicago Police Department unveil new crime-fighting tools

CHICAGO –The Chicago Police Department has announced new tools in its effort to fight violent crime.

It is billed at predictive technology and analytical tools for preventing, combating and responding to crime on the city’s South and West sides.

ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology has been installed in the 7th district (Englewood) and the 11th district (Harrison).

Police in those districts also will start using new Strategic Decision Support Centers which combine real-time intelligence with data analysis from University of Chicago Crime lab analysts.