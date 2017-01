LOS ANGELES — Chicago rapper Chief Keef faces criminal charges for armed home invasion and robbery of his former music producer.

Los Angeles SWAT officers took Keef into custody Thursday.

Keef and up to four others are being investigated for a violent home invasion that happened last week.

Chief Keef, Tadoe, & company reportedly arrested in LA for home invasion! 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/zTx9xa0KjO — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 27, 2017

Keef’s former producer accused him of storming his house with an assault rifle, beating him up, and stealing cash and a Rolex watch.

No charges have been filed.