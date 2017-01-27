CPD’s Supt. Johnson discloses he is waiting for kidney transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he on a waiting list for a kidney transplant because of a condition has been dealing with for 32 years.

Johnson's kidney health became an issue Friday after he suffered episode of dizziness during a news conference on city efforts to tamp down gun violence. However, he said the issue of kidney does not have an impact on his ability to do his job.

Johnson said he took his blood pressure medicine Friday morning on an empty stomach.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he was aware of Johnson's condition when he asked him to become superintendent.

Johnson said he didn't apply for the position out of respect for former interim superintendent Jon Escalante, not because of his health.

While Johnson is not on dialysis now, eventually he will need surgery.