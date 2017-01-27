Gov. Rauner critical of stop-pay action by Madigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Gov. Bruce Rauner is criticizing Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's legal move to stop paying state-government workers until lawmakers approve a budget plan.

The Republican governor said Friday he hopes Madigan isn't attempting "a crisis to force a shutdown of the government" and an "unbalanced" short-term budget. He wants the Democratic attorney general to reconsider.

The motion was filed in St. Clair County. It seeks to reverse a ruling there that state employees be paid even though the General Assembly has not appropriated money for the purpose.

Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature have been unable to negotiate a budget for two years straight. He has held up as his main opponent Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago — the attorney general's father.