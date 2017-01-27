× New bag tax goes into effect next week

CHICAGO — Bring your own bags or prepare to pay more to shop in Chicago next week.

Starting on Wednesday, shoppers will be charged an extra 7 cents for every bag the stores give them. That includes paper AND plastic bags.

It’s part of the city’s effort to reduce the number of disposable bags, which often end up in landfills.

To help shoppers out, the city will hand out up to 25,000 free, reusable “chi bags” outside seven CTA stations on Wednesday evening. The stations haven’t been announced yet.