Officer drove around railroad gates before Metra crash in Prospect Heights

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — There are new details about a collision of a Metra train and a police SUV.

It happened Wednesday in Prospect Heights.

The vehicle ended up in a family’s backyard when a southbound train slammed into it at the camp McDonald Rd. crossing.

It turns out, the officer pulled around the lowered crossing gates after stopping for a northbound train, and apparently didn’t see the train coming from the other direction.

Sgt. Michael Stone got out of it with just a few scrapes and bruises.