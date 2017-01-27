‘Out of control’ car theft ring targeting luxury dealerships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for suspects in a car-theft ring which has been targeting luxury cars in the Chicago area.

According to one source, more than 100 cars have been stolen from dealerships in the past six months.

The thieves look for new cars with keys inside.

Surveillance video from McGrath Acura of downtown Chicago shows several suspects on the grounds of dealership after closing on January 18th. The suspects’ faces are covered as they climb on top of a car to access the window on a garage door.

However the dealership no longer leaves the keys inside the car after they close so the thieves left empty handed.

Just yesterday around 4:30 p.m. a group of people in a stolen van pulled into the Fletcher Jones service center on North Elston. But when their plan was thwarted by employees they took off and carjacked a man who was in his parking garage about a block away. The suspects took the victim’s Audi and valuables.

The victim got away. He didn't want to talk on camera but says police used an app to track his car to the city's West Side.

The people inside escaped.

AutoHaus on Edens was also targeted yesterday with several cars stolen there.

All of these thefts and break-ins have dealerships throughout the Chicago area focused on beefing up security.