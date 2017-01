× Fatal attic fire on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A man was found dead in an attic apartment that went up in flames on the Northwest Side.

Crews arrived at the building in the 1700 block of N. Pulaski just before midnight. Smoke was billowing from the roof.

The Sun Times reports that firefighters found a 67-year-old man in the attic.

Officials say electrical problems may have sparked the fire.

No one else was hurt but several residents are looking for a place to stay.