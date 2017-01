× Fatal gas station shooting on Near North side

CHICAGO — A shooting at a gas station on the Near North side leaves one man dead.

The man was sitting in a vehicle at a gas station in the 1200 block of N. Halsted St. just at about 1:40 a.m., when someone fired several shots at the vehicle, hitting him in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.