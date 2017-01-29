From The Tower: Let the Bulls drama continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The game was just getting started, but it's hard not to talk about the soap opera taking place on Madison Street this weekend.

The Bulls had it out with each other in the media before finally talking amongst themselves on Friday night. After that, they promptly went out and lost to the struggling Heat.

On Saturday, Taj Gibson came to the defense of head coach Fred Hoiberg as the team continues tumble its way to the All-Star break.

That was one of the many topics that Josh Frydman discussed with Jarrett Payton "From The Tower" on Sunday. You can watch that segment in the video above.

The NHL released their list of Top 100 players and there is a collection of Blackhawks on that list.

Included in that are three current members of the team - Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews. All three took part in this weekend's All-Star festivities in Los Angeles along with goalie Corey Crawford.

But would any of those four end up on Josh and Jarrett's All-Time Blackhawks lineup? See if they did in the video above.

The Bears' coaches were on the field at the end of January but not where they would ultimately like to be.

Maybe their work this week in Mobile can put them at a better mid-winter destination down the road.

John Fox and his staff wrapped up their week with the 100 best senior college football players in the country at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Jarrett watched the annual North-South game and gave his thoughts on what he saw in the video above.

Believe it or not, enthusiasm was at a high this week as the fans got their first chance to meet the 2017 White Sox.

Nothing like a couple of solid trades to put a spark into a rebuilding effort.

That was the scene at Sox Fest this weekend downtown as a number of new players got to greet the fans a few weeks before spring training.

Watch Josh and Jarrett's discussion on that in the video above.