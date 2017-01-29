Immigration protests expected to continue for 3rd day at O’Hare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lawyers are camped out at O'Hare Airport, offering free legal help to anyone affected by President Trump's travel ban.

More than 50 people were detained at O'Hare this weekend after President Trump signed an Executive Order on immigration Friday.

It suspended the entry of all refugees into the United States for 120 days, and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

It also blocked the entry of citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, for 90 days.

A federal judge issued an emergency ruling Saturday, barring the United States from deporting people with valid visas.

On Sunday, a man who flew in from Lebanon says he has a U.S. passport and his mother was born in the U.S., but he was still pulled aside by Homeland Security.

"He started asking me questions like, 'Do you hate this county?' And I'm like, 'No, I don't hate my country man,'" Darius Elhalabi said. He says there were 20 others in the same room waiting to be questioned.

Thousands protested at O'Hare and other airports across the country Saturday after dozens of people were detained for hours due to President Trump's executive orders. But they were finally freed after a NY judge put a stay on the orders.

More protests are planned at O'Hare Monday.

President Trump responded to the protests Monday morning on Twitter:

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video