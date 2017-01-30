Colleen Kane discusses the new look White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What they wanted late in the 2016 season is what they'll get to start the 2017 campaign on the South Side.

A number of White Sox fans were hoping the team would ditch its "Win Now" mantra and instead rebuild the farm system for more sustained success.

General Manager Rick Hahn followed through with it, trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton for a number of prospects that reloaded the minor leagues.

How will this translate on the field this spring and summer? That's yet to be determined.

Colleen Kane came on Sports Feed to paint somewhat of a picture of what's ahead for the White Sox as they approach Spring Training. The Chicago Tribune beat writer discussed a number of topics with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the new look team.

To watch Colleen's segment on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.