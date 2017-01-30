Democratic elected officials say travel ban is unconstitutional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Democratic leaders attending an event in Chicago say President Trump's executive order imposing a temporary travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries is unconstitutional because it is based on religion.

"When you take seven countries that are overwhelmingly Muslim populations, and you add to it a statement by President Trump that we've got to show favoritism toward bringing in Christians, he has injected religion into this," Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin told reporters Monday.

"I think everyone who is Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh should be outraged that a particular faith is deemed to be somehow un-American or untrustworthy," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

"We are very concerned that this President doesn't get it, and that it is time for him to change this policy," said Illinois U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

Durbin, Preckwinkle and Schakowsky made their comments while attending a hearing on violence and youth unemployment at the Chicago Urban League, 4510 South Michigan Avenue.

Tonight at 5 p.m. Chicago time a team of lawyers, as well as House and Senate Democrats, is going before the Supreme Court to argue the constitutionality of the executive order.