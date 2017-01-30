Discussing the Travel Ban’s effect on sports world on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The reaction has been swift across the country and around the sports world.

You can see it in the dozens of protests at airports and the thousands of statements on social media.

President Trump's travel ban has caused issues for people from across the world to make it into the United States. Those from the world of sports have not been immune to this, with leagues like the NBA wondering what kind of troubles they might run into during the rest of their season.

On Monday's Sports Feed, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took some time to discuss sports reaction to the Travel Ban while also giving some perspective as well.

You can watch that segment from the show in the video above.