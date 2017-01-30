How you can own seats from Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Want to buy a piece of Wrigley Field history?

The Chicago Cubs announced a seat sale today.

The Wrigley Field seat sale will feature limited quantities of seat sets removed and replaced from the ballpark as part of the ongoing renovation.

Starting Friday, you can buy two- seat sets that have been authenticated with major league baseball’s seal of authenticity.

Each set comes with a certificate and hologram on the seat back.

The price starts at $799 plus shipping.

According to a press release from the Cubs:

These collectible seats were removed from several sections including the Terrace Reserved, Terrace Box and Field Box, and feature two ballpark riser-mounted seats attached to metal “L” shaped brackets. Seat sets removed in the 2015 offseason cost $799, and a smaller quantity of seat sets removed in the 2016 offseason cost $899. Shipping will cost $132.99 per seat set in the continental United States. Pick-up is unavailable.

More information at www.cubs.com/seatsale.