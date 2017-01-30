‘I am hopeful’: Chicago church waits for Syrian refugee family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on Muslims coming into the United States, members of a North Side church are waiting anxiously for a Syrian refugee family to arrive in Chicago.

The Epiphany United Church of Christ raised money and set up an apartment for a family of four who have been living in a refugee camp in Turkey.

Even though the family has gone through all the legal channels, including thorough vetting, church members say they are worried the four may not make it here next week as scheduled.

"You're welcoming somebody home and they don't arrive, and they may never arrive home, and so we feel connected to people we've never met," said Pastor Kevin McLemore. "It's an extraordinary experience to sort of throw your lot in with folks you don't know yet, that you want to know, that you want to welcome."

'People who are at our doorstep, who are ready to get on a plane, why they had to close the door on those people is very sad to me," said Kathleen Trainor, who runs Common Pantry, which joined the church in its goal of bringing the refugee family to Chicago. "I think the outrage that the country is demonstrating makes me hopeful. I think the legal community is doing everything they can. I am hopeful."