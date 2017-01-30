Northwestern cracks the AP Top 25 rankings

EVANSTON – Chris Collins and his upstart basketball team have another accomplishment to add on to what looks like a historic season.

For the first time this season, Northwestern men’s basketball is in the Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings, snagging the 25th spot in the poll this week.

It comes just 14 hours after the Wildcats beat Indiana at Welsh Ryan Arena to improve to 18-4 on the season. Their 7-2 record in the Big Ten is good enough for third place in the conference.

This is the first time Northwestern has been in the AP Top 25 since December of 2009 when they were ranked 25th for one week.

Collins’ team will have a major test in their first week as a ranked opponent this season as they travel to No. 23 Purdue this Wednesday night.