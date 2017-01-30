Plastic bag tax begins Wednesday

CHICAGO -- Chicago's new bag tax goes into effect Wednesday.
City council passed the ordinance back in November.
The ban was set to go in effect January 1, but was delayed for a month.
No matter the size of the business, it'll cost seven cents for each bag.
The tax applies to all bags sold or used in Chicago.
Two cents goes to the retailer, and five to the city.
City officials will also be passing out free, reusable bags or “ChiBags” at seven CTA stations on February 1.
Some retailers are also helping out by giving away reusable bags:
- Target: On Wednesday, February 1, Target will be giving away a free reusable bag to the first 200 guests at each of its 16 locations.
- Whole Foods:On Wednesday, February 1, the first 1,000 customers at each of Whole Foods’ 12 Chicago locations will receive a free, reusable bag.