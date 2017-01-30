Protesters, lawyers return to O’Hare in response to travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Attorneys are still stationed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport ready to help anyone having problems getting into the country legally.

Those attorneys say people are still being pulled aside before entering the country for additional screening by border agents.

Dozens of attorneys are at the airport offering free legal help to families are still camped out at O’Hare. But they admit there is little they can do until homeland security clears people to enter the country.

Attorneys say passengers pulled aside for extra screening are getting into the U.S. in about two to three hours. This is a big change from Saturday when some people were held for more than 10 hours.

Protesters remain at O’Hare, but they are also less in numbers than what was seen over the weekend.

Protesters say they will continue to turn out to voice their opposition to Trump’s new policies.

While protesters gathered to voice their opinion at O’Hare, John Luther was voicing his opinion at his Glen Ellyn home in favor of the executive orders.

Luther spent 22 years in the Navy, mostly in the reserves and served in Iraqi Freedom. He says he believes the U.S. borders are becoming to soft.

Luther says he voted for a third party candidate but still he sees value in Trump’s policies and looks at them as just a temporary halt of immigration and refugees to make sure people are vetted correctly.

“I think it’s a small price to pay for safety for the American people,” he said.