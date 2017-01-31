2 puppies stolen from suburban pet store; Reward offered for return

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A $1000 reward is being offered for help finding two expensive puppies stolen from a suburban pet shop.

The two pups were taken from the Happiness is Pets store in Arlington Heights Monday.

One is a Shih Tzu-poodle mix and the other a Havanese.

Both dogs weigh under three pounds and are valued at more than $2000 each.

Police say the suspects are a man and a woman.

They pretended to be interested in buying the dogs, then walked out with them when the store clerk left them alone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.