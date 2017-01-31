Charles Tillman discusses the Big Game Giveaway & Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been ten years since he played in the Big Game with the Bears, two since he got the Walter Payton Man of the Year award at the event and a year since he went with the Carolina Panthers to Santa Clara.

So it's no surprise that in 2017 that Charles Tillman is once again in the Super Bowl city as the build up to the biggest game of the year continues.

Not only is he there for events and as a spectator, Tillman is helping to raise money for a good cause while making a fan's Super Bowl dream come true.

His Cornerstone Foundation is once again having the "Big Game Giveaway" in which fans can buy a $10 raffle ticket to win a trip to Houston and two tickets to Super Bowl LI. The money raised helps critically and chronically ill children through his foundation.

On Tuesday, Tillman joined Sports Feed via phone to discuss the foundation's giveaway with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also took sometime to preview Sunday's game against the Falcons and Patriots along with some talk about the future of his former Bears team.

To watch Charles' segment on Tuesday's show, click on the video above.

To find out how to donate to Tillman's foundation and win the Super Bowl trip, click here!