Gunman threatens massacre while robbing South Side restaurant

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a gunman who threatened a massacre Tuesday morning while robbing a Chicago restaurant.

Surveillance video from the Jamaica Island Restaurant, located at 51st and S. Halstead in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, shows the gunman entering the restaurant around 9 a.m.

He ordered the three workers into the kitchen and forced them to lay on the floor, then locked them in a bathroom.

He threatened to kill all three of the workers several times, the employees said.

WANTED– In gunpoint robbery, Back of the Yards. "He said he was gonna kill everybody." @WGNNews at 9 pic.twitter.com/d5RhKPcWEQ — Tom Negovan (@WGNNegovan) February 1, 2017

The suspect took cash from the restaurant and one of the victims and used a delivery truck to get away.

No one was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.