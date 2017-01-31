Gunman threatens massacre while robbing South Side restaurant

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a gunman who threatened a massacre Tuesday morning while robbing a Chicago restaurant.
Surveillance video from the Jamaica Island Restaurant, located at 51st and S. Halstead in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, shows the gunman entering the restaurant around 9 a.m.
He ordered the three workers into the kitchen and forced them to lay on the floor, then locked them in a bathroom.
He threatened to kill all three of the workers several times, the employees said.
The suspect took cash from the restaurant and one of the victims and used a delivery truck to get away.
No one was injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.