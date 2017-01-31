Liquor store clerk shot, injured in Wicker Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for a man who shot and wounded a liquor store clerk in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood.

A man walked into the liquor store at Division and Damen just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, and got into an argument with the store clerk.

The argument between the two then spilled outside, and the man shot the clerk in the leg, and then ran away.

The store clerk's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to The Sun-Times, 302 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year.