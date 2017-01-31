Michael Singer discusses the continuing Bulls’ drama on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is just a lull in what figures to be another active time with the team at the Advocate Center.

A win over the Sixers calmed the flames that started thanks to some words in the traditional and social media after blowing a lead against the Hawks.

But can this calm continue? History says it probably won't, especially with a very interesting deadline in February approaching.

Michael Singer of USA Today became the latest guest on Sports Feed to discuss the floundering squad as they head towards the All-Star break. He discussed what he sees as the problems with the Bulls with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman along with possible solutions in the final months of the season.

To hear Michael discuss the team on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.