Icy road conditions causing multiple crashes in north, northwest suburbs

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Icy road conditions are causing a number of accidents in Chicago's north and northwest suburbs.

All lanes are closed due to a rollover crash in Barrington Hills on Rt. 59 at Rt. 62.

ROLLOVER CRASH- NB Route 59 btw Bartlett and Algonquin ALL LANES BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/HvB38sRv2O — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 1, 2017

Accidents have been reported on Green Bay Rd at Crescent Ave., SB Tri-State Tollway before Waukegan Toll Plaza, NB Skokie Hwy past Grand Ave., and Route 120 at Green Bay Rd.

Multiple crashes in the northern suburbs pic.twitter.com/QWQEVCwUn3 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 1, 2017

Skycam 9 was over the scene of a crash on SB Quentin Rd. near Dundee in Palatine and Hwy 14 and Lake Cook Rd in Barrington.

Crash closes SB Quentin Rd near Dundee in #Palatine pic.twitter.com/6BIUFq1RXW — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 1, 2017

Barrington, Hwy 14 And Lake Cook Rd - Accident - police on scene pic.twitter.com/qRPBlnEHsJ — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 1, 2017

Drive safely and with caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.