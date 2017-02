× Judge: New Chicago tobacco taxes are illegal

CHICAGO — Chicago’s newest taxes on tobacco are illegal, according to a Cook County judge.

The Sun-Times reports, the city is appealing judge Ann Collins-Dole’s ruling.

She said the city overstepped its authority last year when it expanded tobacco taxes to smokeless products, cigars and pipe tobacco.

City officials say their intent is to reduce tobacco use by minors; and they say the city is making progress in that area.