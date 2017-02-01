Parents file lawsuit in Lake Zurich hazing scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. -- The parents of two Lake Zurich High School students have filed a lawsuit against the school district.

The suit lists Lake Zurich Unit District 95, school officials and football coaches as defendants.

District 95 is accused of allowing the hazing and bullying to occur in the team locker room where minors are supposed to be supervised.

No criminal charges have been filed, in part due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses say police.

The school district has not commented on the lawsuit.