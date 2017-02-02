2 family members shot, 1 fatally in Monee; suspect found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONEE, Ill. -- Police in suburban Monee are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a home.

Investigators say a man shot two of his family members in the 4900 block of Main Street shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the 47-year-old man had fled after the shooting.

A critically injured female victim was taken to a hospital in Olympia Fields where she died, the other victim is in serious condition.

Officers tracked the man down just before 10 p.m. He was found dead of a gunshot wound in a car at Will Center Road and Dralle Road.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of what happened.