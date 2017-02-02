46-year-old man says he was abducted in Wicker Park, beaten and robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a Chicago man says he was abducted January 8 while standing outside a Wicker Park restaurant and bar.

46-year-old Dan Lipton says he's lived in Wicker Park since 1997 and he believes in recent years it's just not as safe of a place as it used to be.

Lipton says he was strong-armed while standing on the sidewalk in the early morning hours of January 8.

Two men and a woman attacked him. He says he was forced into a car and driven from ATM to ATM for four hours while the suspects did drugs in front of him.

The suspects then dropped him off on the West Side after his ATM card was shut down by his bank.

Police confirm Lipton filed a police report and there is an open investigation.

Lipton says he's talking to spread awareness about what happened.