Illinois State’s Kobe Buffalomeat, Northwestern’s Joe Spivak find fame on signing day

CHICAGO - Nothing like the tweeting of a new player's name to get the social media engines fired up on an already active day.

That's exactly what happened when Illinois State put a post on their football team's Twitter account Wednesday morning to announce their new offensive lineman.

Lawrence, Kansas 6'7" OL Kobe Buffalomeat (@buffalomeat10) joins a stacked class up front for the 'Birds #RedbirdNSD17 pic.twitter.com/ng9IhUtZoU — Illinois State FB (@RedbirdFB) February 1, 2017

Immediately those on social media were curious about the new Redbirds offensive lineman from Lawrence, Kansas. A number of national outlets were quick to retweet Illinois state's announcement about the player with the unique name.

Congrats to Kobe Buffalomeat and all the future East/West Bowl stars! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/UDZdLHBFPi — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) February 1, 2017

We know it's early, but the competition for best name of #NSD17 is officially over. 😂 (via @RedbirdFB) pic.twitter.com/QL8ZJZ9Osf — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) February 1, 2017

The incredible reaction caught Buffalomeat off guard as his signing day in Lawrence drew national attention and his Twitter account - @buffalomeat10 - got plenty of responses during the day.

Kobe Buffalomeat (@buffalomeat10) took the nation and @RedbirdFB by storm. Here's part of his crazy story airing on @KCTV5 at 10. #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/RReYHPFRPz — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) February 2, 2017

On top of that Buffalomeat also will appear on a future episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC, according to Tom Keegan of the Lawrence Journal-World

But he wasn't the only player signed by a school in Illinois to make some noise on social media on Wednesday.

Joe Spivak, a defensive lineman from Montini High School, turned down a scholarship at Michigan State to walk on at Northwestern.

.@JoeSpivak knows what it means to #TrustYourself! He made a 40-year decision and we can't wait to have him in Evanston! #SavageCats17 pic.twitter.com/Ycb32aUGyg — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) February 1, 2017

While that decision certainly made headlines, it was the discovery of his picture on the recruiting website 247sports.com that got him some internet notoriety.

Nothing like a few tweets to bring some recognition to new names on National Signing Day.