Illinois State’s Kobe Buffalomeat, Northwestern’s Joe Spivak find fame on signing day

CHICAGO - Nothing like the tweeting of a new player's name to get the social media engines fired up on an already active day.
That's exactly what happened when Illinois State put a post on their football team's Twitter account Wednesday morning to announce their new offensive lineman.
Immediately those on social media were curious about the new Redbirds offensive lineman from Lawrence, Kansas. A number of national outlets were quick to retweet Illinois state's announcement about the player with the unique name.
The incredible reaction caught Buffalomeat off guard as his signing day in Lawrence drew national attention and his Twitter account - @buffalomeat10 - got plenty of responses during the day.
On top of that Buffalomeat also will appear on a future episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC, according to Tom Keegan of the Lawrence Journal-World
But he wasn't the only player signed by a school in Illinois to make some noise on social media on Wednesday.
Joe Spivak, a defensive lineman from Montini High School, turned down a scholarship at Michigan State to walk on at Northwestern.
While that decision certainly made headlines, it was the discovery of his picture on the recruiting website 247sports.com that got him some internet notoriety.
Nothing like a few tweets to bring some recognition to new names on National Signing Day.