GRAYSLAKE, Ill. -- A man was attacked steps away from his door in suburban Grayslake.

The crime left the victim bruised and shaken.

The robber beat the 37-year-old man and tried to hurt him with a stun gun, before fleeing with all the victim's money.

Anyone with information about the crime is being asked to call police in Grayslake.