Michael Cerami looks ahead to the Cubs’ 2017 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - So much to celebrate, so little time.

Cubs fans must be thinking that as the calendar turns to February and certainly the players do too. After all it was three months ago today that the Cubs won the World Series with a Game 7 victory over the Indians.

But in just two weeks Joe Maddon takes his club back to Spring Training for the franchise's first title defense in 108 years. Most of the core players are in tact but there are a few new faces that could make things intriguing as the 2017 season approaches.

Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation joins Sports Feed to give an early preview of the season on Thursday's show. He discussed some of the new additions to the team along with other players who are trying to up their game with Josh Frydman.

To watch Michael's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.