U of C terrorism research raises questions about executive order

A new study suggests that President Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim majority countries,misses the real terror threat.

The University of Chicago just released a report called "The American face of Isis." It says the biggest threat is homegrown terrorism.

The study analyzed 112 cases of people indicted for ISIS-related offenses. 83 percent were U.S. citizens and only three of the individuals were refugees.

The White House argues the travel ban makes America safer, but the study suggests otherwise.