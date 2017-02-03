High school honor student shot and killed on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A teenage boy was shot and killed this afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

15-year-old Willie Woodus was walking home from Fenger High School where he was a freshman.

Police say someone drove by in a car and opened fire in the 11400 block of S Stewart in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police say Woodus was shot at least five times, three times in the abdomen, once in the chest and the fatal shot to his head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Woodus’s family says he had been living with his aunt in Hammond, Indiana, but moved back to Chicago to go to high school.

His family says he was an honor student and Fenger.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.