Andersonville’s Swedish Bakery closing after 88 years

CHICAGO -- After 88 years in business, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery is closing its doors for good.

The popular bakery is located at 5348 N Clark Street will close at the end of February.

The family that has owned the bakery for 38 of those years says it's time to retire.

They say the bakers just doesn't have the same appeal to millennials.

“My mother, who’s still involved, is 86,” the operations officer Dennis Stanton said. “It’s increasingly more difficult to compete and our current customer base dying off. Plus it’s hard to attract millennials who are looking for a food experience. We’re pretty humdrum. We’re just a bakery.”

If it's any comfort, the family says it'll consider selling its recipes.

Its final day will be February 28 -- Paczki Day.

--The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report