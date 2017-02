CHICAGO — Chicago drivers may have noticed there are a lot fewer potholes on the streets.

The city says pothole complaints are down 18 percent compared to 2015.

Also, crews are already getting a jump-start on patching potholes.

They’ve filled more than 56,000 so far this year.

Typically, crews can’t start patching potholes until early spring.

This is all thanks to milder temperatures and not much snow so far this year.