Man shot during attempted robbery in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police in Park Ridge are looking for a man who shot another man during an attempted robbery.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block off West Higgins.

Two men were in a car, stopped at a red light when they say a man with a gun came up to their car and demanded money.

The man fled, and the passenger realized he’d been shot in the neck.

His friend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The men could not provide a description of the gunman.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.