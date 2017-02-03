Seats removed from Wrigley Field on sale today
CHICAGO — The World Series champion Chicago Cubs are having a sale.
They have seats that were removed from Wrigley Field during the ballpark’s renovations.
Those seats are being sold online, today at noon, at Cubs.com/seatsale.
Each set comes with two seats that are attached to metal brackets.
Seats removed in the 2015 off-season cost $799.
A smaller number of seats, that were removed in the 2016 off-season, cost $899.
Shipping costs $132.99 per seat set.
Pick-ups are not available.