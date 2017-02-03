Seats removed from Wrigley Field on sale today

Posted 8:26 AM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:38AM, February 3, 2017
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 27: Scenes inside of Wrigley Field prior to game three of the 2016 World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The World Series champion Chicago Cubs are having a sale.

They have seats that were removed from Wrigley Field during the ballpark’s renovations.

Those seats are being sold online, today at noon, at Cubs.com/seatsale.

Each set comes with two seats that are attached to metal brackets.

Seats removed in the 2015 off-season cost $799.

A smaller number of seats, that were removed in the 2016 off-season, cost $899.

Shipping costs $132.99 per seat set.

Pick-ups are not available.