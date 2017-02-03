× Seats removed from Wrigley Field on sale today

CHICAGO — The World Series champion Chicago Cubs are having a sale.

They have seats that were removed from Wrigley Field during the ballpark’s renovations.

Those seats are being sold online, today at noon, at Cubs.com/seatsale.

Each set comes with two seats that are attached to metal brackets.

Seats removed in the 2015 off-season cost $799.

A smaller number of seats, that were removed in the 2016 off-season, cost $899.

Shipping costs $132.99 per seat set.

Pick-ups are not available.